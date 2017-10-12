Valentino Unveils Pop-ups and New Logo, Campaign for Resort

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 7 mins ago

Valentino is making a major, out-of-the-box retail play for its resort 2018 collection. The athletic-inspired lineup that Pierpaolo Piccioli showed in New York in May will be sold in a series of pop-up stores in Tokyo, New York and Hong Kong, with the former two opening Oct. 26. The spaces are specifically designed with sport-inspired build-outs to match the collection’s theme, with interiors resembling chic, industrial gyms installed with reinforced concrete benches, basketball hoops and training box-jumps. Exclusive merchandise includes yoga mats, basketballs, caps, sneakers and tracksuits all done with a new logo VLTN, which Piccioli and his team cribbed from old Valentino logos from the Eighties and Nineties.
“The collection was about identity and pop and street culture that has become more influential and relevant,” Piccioli said. “I was thinking of how to present the collection, and I wanted to be more inclusive and more street in terms of culture and identity.” The New York store will be located at 121 Spring Street in SoHo and will be open through Nov. 26; Tokyo is located at QC CUBE 4-21-8 Jingumae in Shibuya-Ku and will stay open through Nov. 19. There will also be several pop-ups within multibrand stores, including Maxfield

