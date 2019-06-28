Versace Debuts New Beijing Flagship

Italian fashion house Versace unveiled its new concept flagship store in Beijing’s China World mall on Thursday, bringing its total store network count in Mainland China to 53.

Located in the Chinese capital’s downtown business district inside the luxe China World Mall, the two-story boutique covers an area upwards of 4,300 square feet and features both ready to wear and accessories for women and men.

The store design was spearheaded by the French but Tokyo-based architect Gwenael Nicolas. The boutique’s exterior is compromised of marble and features a prominent three-dimensional raised Medusa, and much thought was put into its LEED-certification, the brand highlighted.

“The LEED-certified boutique has been created with the highest sustainability standards in mind,” Versace said in a statement, adding that “dimmable lights with central control have been installed to ensure efficient use of energy over the course of the day.”

“There’s no bigger luxury than our future. The new Versace concept is a commitment towards Versace’s sustainable legacy,” added its designer Donatella Versace.

