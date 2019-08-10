Versace Loses Newly Signed China Ambassador Yang Mi

Yang Mi, China’s top actress with 104.91 million followers on Weibo, China’s own Twitter, terminated her newly minted contract with Versace on Saturday evening.

“Our company and Ms. Yang found online that ‘some clothing designed by Versace are suspected of damaging China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.’ As a company of the People’s Republic of China and Ms. Yang as a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, we feel very angry!” said a statement issued by her studio on Weibo, which amassed more than 46,000 shares and 28,000 likes within two hours.

It started with an image of a Versace t-shirt that began to circulate on Weibo. The t-shirt was printed with Vercase’s store locations across the world. It listed Beijing and Shanghai as part of China but didn’t include Macau and Hong Kong. Instead, the brand mistakenly labeled them as separate entities. It soon infuriated China’s online community just as Dolce & Gabanna and Phillipp Plein did.

Image of a Versace T-shirt that circulated widely on China’s social media platform Weibo. Many Chinese see it mistakenly list Macau and Hong Kong as separate countries to China.

In response to the situation, the statement said: “Our company and Ms. Yang have issued a ‘notice

