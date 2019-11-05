Versace to Go Coed in 2020

Versace revealed on Tuesday it will embrace the coed format in 2020.

Instead of hosting four shows, next year the Milan-based fashion house will organize two main runway events showcasing the women and men’s collections in February and September during Milan’s women’s fashion weeks.

“This is an experiment that for the moment is limited to 2020. It is a known fact that I like change and experimenting and in a moment in which so many things are changing inside the company, I wanted to modify the way I show the collections as well,” said Versace chief creative officer Donatella Versace. “The decision was made to highlight how the collections for men and women are using the same language and aesthetic and that this has been going on for quite a while, hence the decision to use the same moment to show this vision at the same time.”

Versace RTW Spring 2020

Versace also stressed the decision isn't related to the overall boom in the gender-fluid trend in fashion. "I have been including these concepts [gender fluidity and masculine/feminine duality] in my collections for a while and they are nothing new to Versace. This is a decision that stems from a creative and aesthetic

