Victor Skrebneski in His Own Words

CHICAGO — In what appears to be his last public engagement, Victor Skrebneski, who died Saturday, talked about his upcoming projects, his work philosophy, his love of Paris and growing up in Chicago.

The legendary photographer had two Rizzoli books in the works — “More Skrebneski,” a book about design, slated to be released this year, and a fashion book, not titled yet, scheduled for 2021.

The first book is “more of a design book for designers who like to see design and just pictures that I like,” Skrebneski said at a Fashion Group International Chicago breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton last December.

The fashion book will feature “everything to me that is fashion,” Skrebneski noted. “If you see a picture of Nena Ivon [former Saks Fifth Avenue fashion director], then you think she’s fashion because she is, that’s all she does. I shoot all the time. I have two years to do the book, which is nice.”

The photographer explained his work philosophy.

“Every morning when I come downstairs I go right to the light box, I have my photographs there and I say, ‘So, I should put this one next to that one,’” Skrebneski said. “I’m always doing photography downstairs. I love it. I

