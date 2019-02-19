Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Video: Watch Karl Lagerfeld Talk About Chanel, Fendi and His Supermodel Muses

Video: Watch Karl Lagerfeld Talk About Chanel, Fendi and His Supermodel Muses

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 11 mins ago

Karl Lagerfeld, who died Tuesday morning at 85, had a legendary career full of memorable moments, supermodel friendships and standout collections.
Here, a look back at WWD’s videos with the late Chanel and Fendi designer.
1. Talking About His Capsule Collection With Kaia Gerber

At the launch party for their capsule collection, WWD sat down with designer Lagerfeld and his muse and collaborator, Kaia Gerber, to talk about the capsule collection they designed together for Lagerfeld’s namesake brand.
2. On the Inspiration Behind His Fendi Fall 2018 Show

Lagerfeld sat down with WWD to talk the inspiration behind his Fendi fall 2018 show. The designer stated the Fendi woman is “a strong, independent woman who advances in life.” The collection included sharp shoulders and modern silhouettes.
3. The Recipient of the John B. Fairchild Honor

At the second annual WWD Honors, Lagerfeld was awarded the John B. Fairchild Honor and talked about his career.
4. Kendall Jenner’s First Photo Shoot With Karl Lagerfeld

In a video from 2015, WWD was on set at Kendall Jenner’s first photo shoot with Lagerfeld, who described the model as “great, modern and the girl of the moment.” The designer was photographing Jenner for his “Karl is Kolor” spring 2015 campaign.
5. Gisele Bündchen Greets

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.