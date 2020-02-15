Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Vin + Omi Work With Team GB Athletes on Recycled Sports Clothing

Vin + Omi Work With Team GB Athletes on Recycled Sports Clothing

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

GOOD SPORTS: The British label Vin + Omi has another eco-minded collection in the pipeline. For fall 2020 the designers have allied themselves with Team GB Olympians and are whipping the athletes’ unused clothing and equipment from sponsors into runway-ready punk pieces.
Omi described the fall 2020 show, which takes place at The Savoy hotel on Feb. 14, as its “largest, most recycled” yet. Team GB sailor Hannah Mills and fencer James Honeybone, who walked in Vin + Omi’s spring/summer 2020 show, contributed their unused pieces.
“We utilized every single bit of a fencing kit — from the blades, to the sabre, to the masks. Everything was chucked into” an entire look, said Omi.
Other highlights include a coat that was made by hand from a sail, as well as a jacket sporting all the Team GB sponsors’ logos jumbled together.
“The pieces are designed to be slightly unwearable to show the awkwardness of the sport being bastardized by advertising,” Omi added. “It’s amazing to see how much branding one sport has at one event.”
For 16 years, the London-based designers have been attempting to push the limit of sustainable clothing production and have dressed celebrities including Beyoncé and Michelle Obama. They also work with private

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.