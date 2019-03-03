Virgil Abloh, Chiara Ferragni Join Throng at LVMH Designer Showcase

PARIS – Upcycling, experimenting with new fabrications and melding cultural references emerged as key themes at the cocktail held for the 20 semifinalists of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers at the headquarters of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Friday.

Naomi Campbell, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chiara Ferragni, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston and “Pose” star Indya Moore joined LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault and his daughter Delphine Arnault, the force behind the initiative, at the showroom event where each designer had a stand.

“Designers this year are all very concerned with sustainability, which is really inspiring to watch. A lot of them are also gender fluid, which I like a lot,” said Ferragni, who is part of this year’s committee of international experts tasked with choosing the ten finalists.

“It’s great for me to be able to use my voice and my platform to support emerging designers,” added Ferragni, who was the official ambassador for Friday’s event.

Among the nominees was London-based Bethany Williams, who received the Queen Elizabeth II award during London Fashion Week, in the presence of the Duchess of Cornwall.

She is best known for incorporating a social purpose to her work: For

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story