Vogue Talents Celebrates 10 Years of Fashion Scouting

ALL GROWN UP: It’s easy to forget such well-known talents such as Jonathan Anderson, Simone Rocha, Marco de Vincenzo or Glenn Martens were ever fledgling designers.

Yet they all benefitted from the same early support system: Vogue Talents, Vogue Italia’s fashion scouting project created by the late Franca Sozzani, which celebrated its 10th anniversary during Milan fashion week with an exhibition of its greatest hits.

“It wasn’t easy to chose these 70 silhouettes, because in our 10 years of existence we spotlighted over a thousand designers,” said Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents and Vogue Italia deputy editor for special fashion projects, at the opening of the Vogue Talents exhibition at the Palazzo Cusani on Thursday.

Danish designer Cecilie Banhsen, London-based duo Chopova Lowena, New York fashion week darling Tomo Koizumi and this year’s LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu all had silhouettes exhibited in a large, packed ballroom.

“I never say that I discovered them: Vogue Talents is about spotlighting them at the right moment,” explained Sozzani Maino. “If you put them on the scene and they are not ready, you can predict a burnout. It’s our responsibility to give them a chance at the right moment.”

