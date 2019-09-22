Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Vogue Talents Celebrates 10 Years of Fashion Scouting

Vogue Talents Celebrates 10 Years of Fashion Scouting

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

ALL GROWN UP: It’s easy to forget such well-known talents such as Jonathan Anderson, Simone Rocha, Marco de Vincenzo or Glenn Martens were ever fledgling designers.
Yet they all benefitted from the same early support system: Vogue Talents, Vogue Italia’s fashion scouting project created by the late Franca Sozzani, which celebrated its 10th anniversary during Milan fashion week with an exhibition of its greatest hits.
“It wasn’t easy to chose these 70 silhouettes, because in our 10 years of existence we spotlighted over a thousand designers,” said Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents and Vogue Italia deputy editor for special fashion projects, at the opening of the Vogue Talents exhibition at the Palazzo Cusani on Thursday.
Danish designer Cecilie Banhsen, London-based duo Chopova Lowena, New York fashion week darling Tomo Koizumi and this year’s LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu all had silhouettes exhibited in a large, packed ballroom.
“I never say that I discovered them: Vogue Talents is about spotlighting them at the right moment,” explained Sozzani Maino. “If you put them on the scene and they are not ready, you can predict a burnout. It’s our responsibility to give them a chance at the right moment.”
Some of those moments can come pretty

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.