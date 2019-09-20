Weekend Max Mara Taps Gabriella Pescucci for Capsule Collection

FROM STAGE TO LIFE: Weekend Max Mara unveiled its latest Signature capsule during Milan Fashion Week and called it “On Set by Gabriella Pescucci.” The Oscar-winning costume designer created a collection inspired by three of her major works: “The Age of Innocence,” “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” and TV series “The Borgias.”

“[Fashion director] Laura Lusuardi invited me to see Max Mara’s archives in Reggio Emilia and asked me if I was willing to design a capsule,” explained Pescucci, standing in front of the original gown worn by Winona Ryder in Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence.” “I never thought I would, but then I dove in,” she said, still baffled at her decision. “You see, it’s a different job, it can be complementary [to costume design], but it’s definitely not the same. I have always followed fashion with curiosity and I thought I would try.”

The collection is inspired by Pescucci’s love of the sea. One cotton skirt was printed with a pattern of shells and coral branches, for example, also seen on the brand’s “Pasticcino” bag. Thong sandals were embellished with coral-shaped resin elements and shell patterns.

Pescucci reinterpreted the crinolines seen in the Martin Scorsese-directed “The Age of Innocence” into

