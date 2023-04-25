This article originally appeared Feb. 19, 2019.

PARIS — Tributes from leading fashion personalities poured in after the death of Karl Lagerfeld in Paris at the age of 85.

Alain Wertheimer, chief executive officer, Chanel:

“Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the house of Chanel’s success throughout the world. Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early Eighties to reinvent the brand.”

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion, Chanel:

“Fashion show after fashion show, collection after collection, Karl Lagerfeld left his mark on the legend of Gabrielle Chanel and the history of the house of Chanel. He steadfastly promoted the talent and expertise of Chanel’s ateliers and Métiers d’Art, allowing this exceptional knowhow to shine throughout the world. The greatest tribute we can pay today is to continue to follow the path he traced by — to quote Karl — ‘continuing to embrace the present and invent the future.’”

Bernard Arnault, chairman and ceo, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton:

“With the passing of Karl Lagerfeld we have lost a creative genius who helped to make Paris

