What to Expect From Apple TV+, Apple’s New Streaming Service

Apple released its long-awaited Apple TV+ streaming service Friday, complete with a number of shows featuring today’s biggest stars. The streaming service joins a busy — and growing — space that’s occupied by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, and will later see the release of services like Disney+ and HBO Max.

From how to access the streaming service to the original TV shows, here is what you can expect from Apple TV+.

How do you access Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available through Apple’s TV app, which is pre-installed on Apple products. The streaming service is also available on Apple’s web site. Up to six family members can share one subscription.

It will be available in 100 countries and regions.

What original T.V. shows are available on Apple TV+?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at PaleyLive NY.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Apple chief executive office Tim Cook revealed roughly 14 original TV shows at a press conference Sept. 10 that will be available through Apple TV+, including “The Morning Show,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and a series focused on mental health created by Oprah Winfrey, who is working with Prince Harry for the project.

The streaming service also offers “See” a dystopian drama

