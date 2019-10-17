Breaking News
What to Know About DVF’s Granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg is following in her iconic matriarch’s footsteps.
The 20-year-old released her second TVF for DVF collaboration with her grandmother on Wednesday, a collection of floral dresses, alpaca wool sweaters and satin pieces that emulates her own style and is meant to reach a younger consumer for the Diane von Furstenberg brand. She serves as art director for the collection.

“Talita has always been clear about wanting to follow my path, but she is very much her own person with her own style,” Diane said in a statement. “It is a joy to teach her all I know as she is more disciplined than I am.”

DVF herself is one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry today running her namesake fashion line — where she pioneered the wrap dress — since the Seventies and during her 13-year tenure as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
Now her granddaughter is carving a space for herself in the family business. Read on to learn more on Talita.
Who is Talita von Furstenberg?

