Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / What to Know About HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

What to Know About HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

As HBO Max is getting ready for a spring 2020 launch, its “Gossip Girl” reboot is taking shape.
The new streaming service, which will be home to HBO and WarnerMedia programming, announced last July that it would be reviving the beloved teen drama eight years after it went off the air.
“Gossip Girl” was one of the most popular series in the late Aughts, and also one of the most fashionable, with then-up-and-coming actresses Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf.
The Upper East Side teen drama reboot is one of HBO Max’s highly anticipated offerings. The streaming service, which is launching this May, announced on Feb. 21 that it is hosting a reunion special for the Nineties’ hit show, “Friends,” bringing the cast back together for their first televised event since the series ended in 2004.
From which original actors are returning for the reboot to how the new show will be different from its predecessor, here is everything you need to know about the “Gossip Girl” reboot.
When is the “Gossip Girl” reboot released?
No release date has been revealed for the reboot, but the streaming service is slated to launch this May.
Who is cast in the “Gossip

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.