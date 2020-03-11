What to Know About HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

As HBO Max is getting ready for a spring 2020 launch, its “Gossip Girl” reboot is taking shape.

The new streaming service, which will be home to HBO and WarnerMedia programming, announced last July that it would be reviving the beloved teen drama eight years after it went off the air.

“Gossip Girl” was one of the most popular series in the late Aughts, and also one of the most fashionable, with then-up-and-coming actresses Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf.

The Upper East Side teen drama reboot is one of HBO Max’s highly anticipated offerings. The streaming service, which is launching this May, announced on Feb. 21 that it is hosting a reunion special for the Nineties’ hit show, “Friends,” bringing the cast back together for their first televised event since the series ended in 2004.

From which original actors are returning for the reboot to how the new show will be different from its predecessor, here is everything you need to know about the “Gossip Girl” reboot.

When is the “Gossip Girl” reboot released?

No release date has been revealed for the reboot, but the streaming service is slated to launch this May.

