Breaking News
Home / Fashion / What to Watch: Influence China With Caution and Precision

What to Watch: Influence China With Caution and Precision

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

Fashion houses have been courting Chinese celebrities and influencers to represent them in the region for some time. Picking the right person can make a great impact on the balance sheet, but recent events also demonstrate the damage they can cause.
Brands need to learn and respect China’s cultural and political sense and sensitivity. Tapestry and Capri Holdings learned that the hard way. Their shares plummeted after Liu Wen and Yang Mi distanced themselves from Coach and Versace, respectively, for mislabeling Hong Kong, Macau and the disputed region of Taiwan as separate countries on their T-shirts.
Yang is the most influential celebrity in China, in terms of fashion influence, according to Exane BNP Paribas. She was the face of Micheal Kors in China from 2017 and was appointed the first China ambassador for Versace on June 24. Capri Holdings was hoping she could boost Versace’s presence in China as she did for Michael Kors.
Coach is supposed to open its Tmall store for the third time in September, but now with Liu gone, its parent Tapestry may have to plan everything from scratch.

Liu Wen in a Coach campaign. 
Courtesy

On top of understanding Beijing’s stance on geopolitical disputes, brands should also refresh their ideas about

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.