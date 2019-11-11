What’s Clicking in Contemporary This Fall?

Fall is shaping up to be a strong season in the contemporary market. Although the season got off to a slow start with unusually warm weather, business now appears to be percolating at retail – and the cold snap across much of the country over recent days could add a further fillip.

Modern suiting, novelty knits, straight and wide-leg silhouettes in pants, midi-skirts, faux fur jackets, leather dressing, animal prints and tie-dyed styles are among the looks that are selling well around the country, according to a spot check of retailers.

Store executives said vendors are offering a lot of the innovation in the market this fall, and that customers are experimenting with new looks to spruce up their wardrobes.

“Business has been strong. I think the styles this year and the trends are very enticing and new and are something they don’t have,” said Samantha Greenes, buying director of Blue & Cream, which has two stores in East Hampton and Manhattan, in addition to an online business. She said that contemporary designers have elevated their styles and trends so it’s more attractive to people who might have bought designer.

Here’s what stores had to say.

Intermix

“Head-to-toe leather dressing (including vegan leather) is a top

