Where Streetwear Meets Sustainability — and Survives

As the fashion industry grapples with the thorny issue of how to become more sustainable while still selling clothes, the focus has often been on supply chains, recycling and vintage resale. But what would sustainability actually look like, if it were a fashion trend?

Perhaps a little like the latest collaboration between Adidas and Berlin-based magazine and apparel brand, 032c. The name of the capsule collaboration, released in mid-December, was Gear for Coming Storms. The multiple straps, metal loops and military-style hardware on black backpacks, duffel bags and other accessories look more survivalist than high style and a direct comment on an uncertain future, thanks to climate change.

But 032c creative director Maria Koch said there’s more to the idea behind the products, which sold out in just two hours. “It’s not quite that direct,” she told WWD. “[As the collection was being designed] we knew it must be something modern with a precise, clean aesthetic — but without being super minimalist, or too playful.

“The question we worked on was, when there is so much out there already, what do I actually need? And why do I need this? And then: How can I make it so it’s useful – because usefulness

