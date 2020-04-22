Who Has the Cleanest Underwear?

The sustainability movement has reached the innerworld.

The category — comprised of lingerie, loungewear, men’s basics and even swimwear — is upping the ante on its concerns for the planet. Everyone from men’s basics brand Mack Weldon to luxury lingerie boutique Journelle have their name in the game. But each one has put its own spin on how it plans to save the planet while simultaneously trying to convince shoppers to buy more.

Swim and activewear brand DK Active is using solar energy to power its Australian headquarters, while MeUndies is focused on treating its workers ethically. Period panty brands, such as Thinx and Ruby Love, are doing their part to save the planet since women don’t have to buy tampons or other menstrual products that might end up in landfills.

Brands like Harper Wilde, ThirdLove, Pepper and Hanky Panky are accepting used bras when shoppers buy from their sites or stores. (Most secondhand stores do not accept used bras and underwear for sanitary reasons and the synthetic fabrics and trims are not biodegradable.) Still other brands, like Asics, All Day Alba and Brazil-based Live Activewear, are experimenting with new collections that use sustainable fabrics.

“In the last year or two, everyone has been

