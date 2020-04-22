Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Who Has the Cleanest Underwear?

Who Has the Cleanest Underwear?

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

The sustainability movement has reached the innerworld. 
The category — comprised of lingerie, loungewear, men’s basics and even swimwear — is upping the ante on its concerns for the planet. Everyone from men’s basics brand Mack Weldon to luxury lingerie boutique Journelle have their name in the game. But each one has put its own spin on how it plans to save the planet while simultaneously trying to convince shoppers to buy more. 
Swim and activewear brand DK Active is using solar energy to power its Australian headquarters, while MeUndies is focused on treating its workers ethically. Period panty brands, such as Thinx and Ruby Love, are doing their part to save the planet since women don’t have to buy tampons or other menstrual products that might end up in landfills. 
Brands like Harper Wilde, ThirdLove, Pepper and Hanky Panky are accepting used bras when shoppers buy from their sites or stores. (Most secondhand stores do not accept used bras and underwear for sanitary reasons and the synthetic fabrics and trims are not biodegradable.) Still other brands, like Asics, All Day Alba and Brazil-based Live Activewear, are experimenting with new collections that use sustainable fabrics. 
“In the last year or two, everyone has been

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.