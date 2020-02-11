Who What Wear Launches Apparel, Footwear and Accessories Line in U.K.  

Breaking News
LONDON — Who What Wear, the California-based fashion and shopping platform, is expanding its retail arm in London with dedicated apparel, footwear and accessories collections, WWD has learned.
Debuting this month, Who What Wear will launch its apparel exclusively with Zalando for three months, and footwear in-store and online exclusively with Selfridges, until Feb. 17. Afterward, footwear will also be made available on Asos and Zalando.
“We launched the U.K. site four years ago, so it has really established itself slowly. It felt like a good time now that we have a strong foothold. We will follow some of the same DNA that we are famous for on our site and in our Target collection,” said Sally Mueller, chief brand officer of Who What Wear.
Who What Wear, which started out as an online style and shopping guide, expanded into apparel in the U.S. in 2016 selling exclusively at Target.
The company is now reaching across the Atlantic, with a separate U.K. collection that won’t be available in the U.S. The Who What Wear team said the U.K. collection is different from its American counterpart and has a higher price point, averaging 120 pounds per piece.
