Whoopi Sets Up Storefront on Amazon

Whoopi Goldberg is making a splash on Amazon. Her new size-inclusive apparel brand, Dubgee by Whoopi, is being sold on Amazon for customers in the U.S. with an Amazon Storefront and an apparel item for Amazon Prime Day.

“I am so excited to be launching my first collection and making it available on Amazon,” said Goldberg, founder of Dubgee. “They are always my go-to no matter what I’m looking for, and I’m truly honored to be working with them and introducing my collection to their amazing customers.”

The Dubgee collection is available for purchase online at Amazon.com/dubgee and via the Amazon app, with free shipping options for all customers.

For Amazon Prime Day on July 15 and July 16, Dubgee will offer a classic black hoodie with a “Normal Is Just a Cycle on a Washing Machine” Dubgee graphic, retailing for $65, and the remaining 28 styles will be offered at 40 percent off. Among the various styles in the storefront are the kimono dress, belted tunic, sweatpants, long overlap dress, pull-on-pants, short cocoon dress and white shirt.

Whoopi Goldberg and some looks from Dubgee.

Courtesy Photo

Inspired, designed and created by Goldberg, Dubgee is being developed in partnership with The Powell Cos. Real LLC, as

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story