Winning Duo: Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton Discuss Latest Collaboration

MILAN — Tommy Hilfiger and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton chose Milan to present the third chapter of the Tommy x Lewis co-designed collection.

“It’s another fashion capital,” said Hilfiger, explaining the main reason behind the decision to stage the launch in Milan. “I love the vibe of the city, the food, the stores.” “And gelato!,” exclaimed Hamilton.

The collection, which was first introduced for fall 2018, was unveiled with a live model presentation on Monday night at the prestigious Società del Giardino venue, where the opulence of the architecture created a contrast with the modern design of the installation featuring Plexiglas cubes and red and blue lights. The lineup combined sartorial pieces, including a camel coat, with American urban icons, such as plaid shirts, varsity jackets and denim. The signature LH logo got a minimal makeover with its black square design and eco-friendly fabrics, including recycled down and organic cotton, which were introduced to highlight the brand’s attention to sustainability. Prices range from $49.50 for a T-shirt to $550 for outerwear.

“All the collections are always evolving. Everything is moving forward. Lewis really came in at the very beginning with his own inspirations and influences. We backed them in and it was

