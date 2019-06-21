Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Women’s Work Wear Brand Argent Opens First Store Meets Co-working Space

Women’s Work Wear Brand Argent Opens First Store Meets Co-working Space

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

Not every three-year-old fashion start-up can boast that it has dressed Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Elaine Welteroth and Awkwafina. But San Francisco-born Argent can. And now the brand founded by former Cisco Systems executive Sali Christeson is opening its first permanent brick-and-mortar store in New York’s SoHo — with a co-working space built in.

“This is what we believe is the future of retail,” Christeson said of the 2,000-square-foot Broome Street space, a WeWork or Wing-for-all that will offer seating with tables to conduct work, private phone booths to take calls, free Wi-Fi and programming on topics ranging from financial literacy to speed negotiating. “The goal is to offer a place for women to come and stay plugged in if they need to, but also be able to unplug and get a new work wardrobe or one-off piece. Our why is so obvious and ingrained — it’s all about giving the working woman whatever she needs to show up for work and put her best foot forward,” she said of the brand, designed with women on all steps of the career ladder in mind and priced at $58 to $598.

Argent opens its first permanent store in New York’s SoHo. 
Courtesy/Andrew Frasz

Argent’s design

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.