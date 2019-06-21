Women’s Work Wear Brand Argent Opens First Store Meets Co-working Space

Not every three-year-old fashion start-up can boast that it has dressed Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Elaine Welteroth and Awkwafina. But San Francisco-born Argent can. And now the brand founded by former Cisco Systems executive Sali Christeson is opening its first permanent brick-and-mortar store in New York’s SoHo — with a co-working space built in.

“This is what we believe is the future of retail,” Christeson said of the 2,000-square-foot Broome Street space, a WeWork or Wing-for-all that will offer seating with tables to conduct work, private phone booths to take calls, free Wi-Fi and programming on topics ranging from financial literacy to speed negotiating. “The goal is to offer a place for women to come and stay plugged in if they need to, but also be able to unplug and get a new work wardrobe or one-off piece. Our why is so obvious and ingrained — it’s all about giving the working woman whatever she needs to show up for work and put her best foot forward,” she said of the brand, designed with women on all steps of the career ladder in mind and priced at $58 to $598.

Argent opens its first permanent store in New York’s SoHo.

