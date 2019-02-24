Breaking News
Wrangler Unveils Icons Collection With Soho Pop-up

RETRO FINDS: Wrangler has looked to its past for its latest range, dubbed Icons. The collection, which launches Feb. 25, will feature six reissued heritage styles including the 11MWZ, the first pair of jeans the brand ever created.
“We as a brand wanted to set a milestone for the story of Wrangler, our first global product range. We worked long and hard researching, aligning and developing what these Icons are,” said Sean Gormley, creative director of Wrangler.
To mark the occasion, Wrangler has launched a pop-up in Soho, London, inspired by a Seventies recording studio. It will be open until March 24. Customers who visit the pop-up will be able to view the archival pieces alongside their modern counterparts and be treated to weekly in-store live music nights featuring artists such as IAMDDB and Black Honey.
Wrangler will also host a three-day party during SXSW, South by Southwest music festival, which runs from March 8 to 17 in Austin for influencers and press. Another VIP event, set to take place on March 14, will offer customers the chance to customize their denim and listen to music from Robert Randolph and the Family Band.

Wrangler’s Soho pop-up. 
Courtesy

Gormley thinks that Icons can show the strength of the brand as well as

