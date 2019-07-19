YG Celebrates Release of Summer Capsule

LOS ANGELES — “Rats Die Slow” reads the back of one 4Hunnid T-shirt.

The message needs no explanation rapper YG (né Keenon Daequan RayJackson) said about one of the pieces from his brand 4Hunnid’s summer capsule. The recently released collection of mostly T-shirts and a pair of basketball shorts is a nod to summer and beautiful women, he went on to say as he described the items.

“It’s really just representing our lifestyle during the summer,” he said. “When summer hits, a lot of people do a lot of things and they plan a lot of trips. I wanted to make a capsule based around pretty females.”

Most of the pieces bear phrases the music artist said represent the lifestyle of “having a good time, being real, being authentic, enjoying yourself, chasing your dream and getting your money.” The capsule debuted at an event Thursday evening that included a gallery-like installation of photos from the capsule’s look book imagery.

4Hunnid, also the name of YG’s record label under Interscope, started in early 2016. It largely won a following as artist merchandise but that changed last year with the introduction of a cut-and-sew collection that made its debut at a star-studded fashion show that drew

