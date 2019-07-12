Yoox Celebrates Shawn Mendes with Capsule Collection

SHOP WITH SHAWN: International e-tailer Yoox has teamed with Canadian musician Shawn Mendes to launch an exclusive capsule collection, making its debut at the online store on July 12.

The capsule includes men’s and women’s pieces, such as leather biker jackets, T-shirts and sweatshirts showing graphics inspired by the graphics of Mendes’ latest album, called “Shawn Mendes.”

The collection retails from $121 to $1,500.

Looks from the Shawn Mendes capsule for Yoox.

Courtesy Photo

Earlier this year, Mendes appeared in the Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear campaign. He also extended his partnership with Emporio Armani, which in 2017 chose the musician to appear in the brand’s timepiece campaign. The latest images were released just days before Mendes’ new international tour kicked off on March 7. After being nominated for two Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony for the album “In My Blood,” the singer is now promoting his third, namesake effort.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story