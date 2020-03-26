Youngest British Royals Applaud Medical Workers Fighting Coronavirus

The youngest royals are showing their appreciation for medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted a video on their Kensington Royal Instagram Thursday showing their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — applauding the health-care workers fighting COVID-19.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID-19: thank you,” the caption reads.

The video follows other COVID-19 related Instagram posts the couple has shared recently, including Queen Elizabeth II’s statement on the pandemic on March 19. It also comes just a day after Clarence House revealed that Prince Charles has contracted the virus.

