Zang Toi’s Republican Caucus

Zang Toi on Saturday had a surprise guest at his fall 2020 runway show: Rudolph Giuliani. The former New York City Mayor and private attorney of President Trump earlier in the day was having lunch with his friend, Fox News contributor and host of Fox Nation’s “Reality Check” and “The David Webb Show” on SiriusXM Patriot. “Giuliani heard that David was coming to my show and said he wanted to come, too,” Toi said, adding, “He told me after the show that he was having a lot of fun.”

The designer’s runway shows have become something of a friends and family event for Trump. The audience at Toi‘s spring show in September was like a who’s who of the Republican Party, a fact that was underscored by the venue, the Women’s National Republican Club at 3 West 51st Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Bill Hemmer, who was tapped in January to oversee all breaking news coverage, in addition to hosting an eponymous straight-news show, was front and center. The daughter of Fox Business News host Stuart Varney “filmed me for a story about first lady style,” Toi said. “She’s doing Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan and Melania Trump for Fox’s new live-stream, Fox Nation.”

Toi

