Zendaya Stars in Lancôme Idôle Fragrance Commercial

Zendaya is taking on her next acting role: Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance campaign.

Named the beauty brand’s newest global ambassador in February, Zendaya appears in her first TV commercial for Lancôme’s new Idôle fragrance, which is meant to target a younger set of consumers.

The actress and singer is seen riding a horse through the Los Angeles cityscape with a bottle of the Lancôme fragrance at her side in the commercial. In a behind the scenes interview with Zendaya, she talks about what an idôle — or idol — means to her.

“I personally think that an idol — and who your idol should be — is yourself really,” she said. “An idol is whatever definition that you want to make it for yourself. I think it’s important to make it for yourself and not allow people to define what it is for you. I always say my idol is my future self. I don’t know who she is yet, I haven’t met her yet, but I know she’s there and she’s waiting for me in the future.”

In an interview with WWD on her new role with Lancôme, Zendaya discussed her draw to fragrances.

“I feel like scents are immediately attached to emotions and are

