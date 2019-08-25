Breaking News
Zendaya Stars in Lancôme Idôle Fragrance Commercial

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Zendaya is taking on her next acting role: Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance campaign.
Named the beauty brand’s newest global ambassador in February, Zendaya appears in her first TV commercial for Lancôme’s new Idôle fragrance, which is meant to target a younger set of consumers.
The actress and singer is seen riding a horse through the Los Angeles cityscape with a bottle of the Lancôme fragrance at her side in the commercial. In a behind the scenes interview with Zendaya, she talks about what an idôle — or idol — means to her.

“I personally think that an idol — and who your idol should be — is yourself really,” she said. “An idol is whatever definition that you want to make it for yourself. I think it’s important to make it for yourself and not allow people to define what it is for you. I always say my idol is my future self. I don’t know who she is yet, I haven’t met her yet, but I know she’s there and she’s waiting for me in the future.”
In an interview with WWD on her new role with Lancôme, Zendaya discussed her draw to fragrances.
