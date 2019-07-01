Zimmermann Expands Its Resort Business With Boutique in Capri

CAPRI — “You have to be physically fit to work in fashion. The pace is frenetic and it’s a lot of work.” Nicky Zimmermann, cofounder and creative director of Australian women’s brand Zimmermann, confessed during an interview on Friday in Capri, where the fashion label organized a two-day event to mark the opening of its first store on the chic Mediterranean island.

Despite her busy schedule and the frequent trips from her native Australia to other countries, the designer revealed she enjoys her working life. “Having fun is so important for us. I’m so lucky that I work with my sister [the brand’s cofounder, Simone Zimmermann] and my husband [the company’s chief executive officer Chris Olliver] and we truly enjoy what we do,” Zimmermann said.

The Zimmermann store in Capri.

Ed Reeve/Courtesy Photo.

The brand made a name for itself with its signature feminine, colorful and lively take on ready-to-wear and swimwear. That touch was translated into the brand’s new store here, designed by Australian architect Don McQualter of Studio McQualter. The boutique is located on a pink building on Via Vittorio Emanuele, the island’s beating heart a few steps from the legendary Piazzetta square and the luxury Quisisana hotel, the 764-square-foot boutique.

