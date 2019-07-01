Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Zimmermann Expands Its Resort Business With Boutique in Capri

Zimmermann Expands Its Resort Business With Boutique in Capri

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

CAPRI — “You have to be physically fit to work in fashion. The pace is frenetic and it’s a lot of work.” Nicky Zimmermann, cofounder and creative director of Australian women’s brand Zimmermann, confessed during an interview on Friday in Capri, where the fashion label organized a two-day event to mark the opening of its first store on the chic Mediterranean island.
Despite her busy schedule and the frequent trips from her native Australia to other countries, the designer revealed she enjoys her working life. “Having fun is so important for us. I’m so lucky that I work with my sister [the brand’s cofounder, Simone Zimmermann] and my husband [the company’s chief executive officer Chris Olliver] and we truly enjoy what we do,” Zimmermann said.

The Zimmermann store in Capri. 
Ed Reeve/Courtesy Photo.

The brand made a name for itself with its signature feminine, colorful and lively take on ready-to-wear and swimwear. That touch was translated into the brand’s new store here, designed by Australian architect Don McQualter of Studio McQualter. The boutique is located on a pink building on Via Vittorio Emanuele, the island’s beating heart a few steps from the legendary Piazzetta square and the luxury Quisisana hotel, the 764-square-foot boutique.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.