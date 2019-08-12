Zimmermann Sisters In Shanghai As They Sound Out First Asia Expansion 

Breaking News
SHANGHAI–The Zimmermann sisters revealed that they are eyeing China as their first Asian location on a networking and fact-finding mission to Shanghai this week. In a brief window between the beachy brand’s latest European store opening in Paris and New York Fashion Week next month, Simone and Nicky Zimmermann swooped into the eastern Chinese city for a whirlwind meet-and-greet.
The main focus of the trip was an intimate dinner with selected KOLs and media at the No.1 Waitanyuan event space on The Bund, co-hosted by long term partner Net-a-Porter. But behind the scenes, the Sydney-based sisters were sounding out relationships and locations as they eye China for their first foray into Asia against a backdrop of rapid global expansion.
Sipping cappuccinos at the fashionable Middle House hotel in Shanghai’s glitzy Jing’an district the morning before the party, the Zimmermanns confirmed that they are working with China-based consultancy LifeStyle Logistics, with plans to open a TMall store early next year to compliment their already established direct online sales business. They also revealed “definite” plans to open bricks-and-mortar stores in greater China, mostly likely in Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong to start with, but said specifics are still in the works.
“In the same way

Fashion Style Editor

