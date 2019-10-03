Zoe Turner Named Creative Director at St. John

Zoe Turner, a British designer who cut her teeth at Christian Dior Couture, Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara, has become the creative director of St. John, the Irvine, Calif.-based ready-to-wear firm.

Turner is responsible for St. John’s collections, retail environments and the 57-year-old firm’s multimedia presence.

Turner had been freelancing for St. John for about eight months then switched to full-time status. She is in the process of relocating to Los Angeles from her homes in Paris and outside Milan.

Turner’s first collection for St. John will be fall 2020.

“I thought to start off the collection, it would be important for me to identify the brand’s icons and the codes of St. John. I’ve been going through a lot of the archive, the old magazines and old clothing from the brand, to identify the icons of St. John through silhouettes, print, proportion, color and technique,” said Turner.

She said some of the icons had either been forgotten about or watered down through the years.

Founded in 1962 by Robert and Marie Gray, St. John became a powerhouse brand synonymous with power women who lived in the tightly knit suits and gowns known for traveling well and always looking polished. Devotees of the brand were such

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story