2024 honor recognizes the university’s groundbreaking contributions that address global challenges and advance innovative solutions

Purdue is a ‘Brand That Matters’ For the fourth year in a row, Purdue University is the only higher education institution to be named to Fast Company magazine’s prestigious “Brands That Matter” list.

West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the fourth year in a row, Purdue University is the only higher education institution to be named to Fast Company magazine’s prestigious “Brands That Matter,” an annual list recognizing and honoring organizations for their ability to convey their brand, perform their mission, and advance their ideals with intention and authenticity.

As one of only four honorees selected all four years since the award’s inception in 2021, Purdue continues on a winning streak matched by only three other world-renowned brands: Impossible Foods, Sesame Workshop and Vital Farms.

Fast Company received more than 1,200 applications for the 2024 award, ultimately selecting an exclusive lineup of 129 honorees that includes such notable brands as American Express, Disney and e.l.f. Beauty.

This year Purdue’s application showcased the university’s global-scale impact demonstrated through creating world- and industry-changing innovations, providing greater access to education through large-scale partnerships and collaborations, and developing sustainable local and global economies for future workforces.

“Purdue’s selection as a Brand That Matters for the fourth year in a row is another reflection of both the outstanding work by our marketing and communications teams and the continued elevation of Boilermakers’ visibility in American higher education,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said.

Purdue traces its proactive approach in addressing the world’s most formidable challenges to its founding as a land-grant institution, a mission recently summarized by Chiang as “discovery with delivery.”

By emphasizing multidisciplinary research that delivers innovation to the world, the university positions itself at the forefront of cutting-edge and trailblazing technology, such as semiconductor and microelectronics research.

In its 2024 Brands That Matter submission, Purdue emphasized the following demonstrations of delivering global impact:

In 2024, Purdue broadened its research base with the opening of its first urban expansion of the West Lafayette campus to downtown Indianapolis. The combined West Lafayette and Indianapolis campuses serve as gateways to America’s Hard-Tech Corridor, a 65-mile stretch of highway that is evolving into an ecosystem of academic excellence and serving as a critical pipeline of workforce development.

In addition to Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” honor, Purdue has garnered unprecedented worldwide accolades and rankings, including those that place the university’s name among other world-renowned brands. Last week “Boilers to Mars,” the university’s first-ever short film, was named to the short list of the coveted Campaign BIG Global Awards alongside Amazon, Nestle, SiriusXM and British Airways.

Other prestigious honors and top rankings Purdue has earned:

The university was previously honored in Fast Company’s education category but now is classified in the heritage category. Kelly Hiller, Purdue vice president of marketing, said the heritage category represents iconic legacy brands that stand the test of time.

“This award highlights both the tenacious spirit of every Boilermaker who wakes up every day ready to tackle the next big challenge, as well as the culture and heart of an elite team of storytellers who capture that energy and make sure it shows through the Purdue brand,” Hiller said. “To receive this honor from Fast Company, again and again, is a testament to the culture of persistent and authentic storytelling excellence we pursue every day.”

In September, Purdue’s marketing department announced a strategic rebranding to reflect its capabilities and role within the institution. Now operating as the in-house marketing agency Purdue Brand Studio, the team is building on a track record of award-winning marketing campaigns and industry recognition, such as the latest from Fast Company.

The fall issue of Fast Company magazine, including the complete list of 2024 Brands That Matter, is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning December 17.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution demonstrating excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities and with two colleges in the top four in the United States, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study at Purdue across modalities and locations, including nearly 50,000 in person on the West Lafayette campus. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its first comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

Attachment

CONTACT: Trevor Peters Purdue University peter237@purdue.edu