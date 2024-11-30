Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has announced that Scott Wolchko, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will retire on December 31, 2024. Following his departure, Bob Valamehr, presently serving as the President of Research and Development (R&D), will step into the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer starting January 1, 2025. For almost 15 years, Dr. Valamehr has been at the helm of developing the company’s iPSC platform.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com