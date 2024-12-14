Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl). This medication is designed for adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC, who are not eligible for curative surgery or radiation. UNLOXCYT is distinguished as the first and only PD-L1 blocking antibody to receive FDA approval for this specific indication.

The prescribed dosage for commercial use of UNLOXCYT is 1,200 mg, delivered via an intravenous infusion over the course of 60 minutes, every three weeks.

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) ranks as the second most prevalent form of skin cancer in the United States, with an estimated annual occurrence of approximately 1.8 million cases, as reported by the Skin Cancer Foundation.

