Felene Distillery’s Commitment to Quality

Felene Distillery prides itself on its exceptional standards. The family-owned and woman-owned business has consistently delivered quality products. Over the past three years, Felene has won 10 International Spirits Competition Medals. These awards include:

1 Platinum Medal

1 Double Gold Medal

3 Gold Medals

3 Silver Medals

Felene Distillery has also been named Best-in-Category by the American Distilling Institute. These accolades highlight the distillery’s commitment to excellence.

The Award-Winning Felene Vodka

Denver International Spirits Competition

The Denver International Spirits Competition, held annually, recognizes outstanding spirits. Judges include industry professionals and experts. Felene Vodka’s awards here underscore its superior quality.

Los Angeles Spirits Awards

The Los Angeles Spirits Awards celebrate the best in the industry. Felene Vodka’s recognition at this event highlights its broad appeal and exceptional taste.

American Distilling Institute Awards

The American Distilling Institute Awards honor craft spirits. Felene Vodka’s Best-in-Category award signifies its top-tier status among peers.

International SIP Awards

The International SIP Awards focus on consumer preferences. Felene Vodka’s accolades here reflect its popularity among consumers.

Women’s International Spirits Competition

This competition highlights the perspectives of female judges. Felene Vodka’s success at this event underscores its wide-ranging appeal.

New York International Spirits Competition

The New York International Spirits Competition features diverse judges. Felene Vodka’s awards here demonstrate its global recognition.

Colorado’s Pristine Water: A Key Ingredient

The quality of Colorado’s water plays a crucial role in Felene Vodka’s excellence. Colorado’s water is renowned for its purity and freshness. Sourced from the Rocky Mountains, this water undergoes natural filtration. The mineral-rich composition enhances the vodka’s smoothness and taste. Using such high-quality water contributes to Felene Vodka’s clean finish. This pristine water, combined with organic sugarcane, ensures a superior product.

Instilling Colorado Pride by Becoming a National and International Brand

Felene Vodka has instilled a sense of pride in Colorado by becoming a national and international brand. This achievement showcases Colorado’s ability to produce world-class products. The vodka’s journey from a local favorite to a globally recognized brand highlights the state’s innovative spirit.

By expanding its reach, Felene Vodka has brought attention to Colorado’s rich resources and craftsmanship. The distillery’s success has inspired local businesses and entrepreneurs. This growth reflects the strong community support and dedication to quality found in Colorado.

Moreover, Felene Vodka’s national and international presence has promoted Colorado’s values. The emphasis on organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free products resonates with a global audience. As Felene Vodka continues to grow, it carries Colorado’s reputation for excellence to new markets.

Why Coloradans Prefer Felene Vodka

Coloradans have a deep appreciation for quality and authenticity. Felene Vodka, crafted locally, resonates with this ethos. The vodka’s certification by the Colorado Department of Agriculture assures consumers of its organic nature. Its gluten-free and non-GMO status further appeals to health-conscious individuals. Moreover, the absence of sweeteners, citric acid, and additives aligns with a clean lifestyle.

Organic Sugarcane: A Superior Ingredient

Felene Vodka’s organic sugarcane base sets it apart. This ingredient ferments cleaner and smoother than alternatives like potato, corn, or wheat. The result is a vodka with a purer taste and refined finish.

Felene Vodka’s Flavored Variations

Felene offers a range of flavored vodkas. Each variation maintains the same high standards as the original. The flavored vodkas also contain no sweeteners, citric acid, or additives. This consistency ensures that all Felene products meet consumer expectations.

Community Engagement and Support

Felene Vodka stands out for its community involvement. The family-owned, woman-owned company supports local liquor stores. Over 500 events have been conducted in Colorado, fostering strong relationships with Colorado’s independent liquor store owners. This dedication to community support sets Felene apart from other brands.

The Big Takeaway

In conclusion, Felene Organic Sugarcane Vodka has earned its reputation as Colorado’s favorite vodka. Its local production, organic certification, and superior ingredients appeal to discerning consumers. The distillery’s numerous awards reflect its commitment to excellence. Additionally, Felene’s community engagement demonstrates its dedication to local support. With its clean, smooth taste, Felene Vodka continues to win the hearts of Coloradans.