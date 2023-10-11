From the vibrant corridors of the Denver business scene emerges a tale of entrepreneurial prowess, passion, and a unique beverage that’s taking the country by storm. Felene Vodka, with its roots deeply embedded in the city’s rich entrepreneurial soil, serves as a testament to the ambition and vision of its founders, Tim Kelly and Kim Laderer. At the intersection of tradition and innovation, this Denver distillery is setting the gold standard for organic sugarcane vodka on a national stage, encapsulating the essence of Colorado-made pride.

Denver’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Takes Flight Nationally

While the Denver business community has birthed numerous success stories, Felene Vodka stands out. As chronicled by numerous industry publications, the ascent of Tim and Kim from local spirits enthusiasts to national trendsetters is not just impressive but also inspiring. Their venture is a glowing testament to Denver’s innovative spirit and the city’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Visionaries of the Mile-High City

Kelly Family in Colorado

Tim Kelly and the Kelly family have had a decades-long love affair with Colorado where they have made major contributions to culture, entertainment and business. In addition, Tim and his two sons have been avid visitors to Colorado ski country starting in the 1990’s.

While holding an executive position at Bloomberg Financial markets in 1994, Tim forged a multi-million dollar publishing and distribution deal with the Denver Post and introduced Bloomberg Personal Magazine to the Sunday Denver Post readership of 450,000 readers.

Years later in 1997, then the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Bridge Information Systems, Tim initiated a $22 Million investment into Boulder-based Wall Street On Demand. And now, at Felene Inc, Tim has created one of Colorado’s most successful nationally-focused distilleries.

In 2016, Tim’s nephew, professional, all-star lacrosse goalie, Jack Kelly helped the Denver Outlaws in an improbable comeback story that led to their Major League Lacrosse championship victory.

A Timeless Collaboration

Tim and Kim are not just business partners; they’re dreamers. Their shared aspirations, combined with a love for the picturesque landscapes of Colorado, resonate in every bottle of Felene Vodka. Their journey, infused with challenges, milestones, and Colorado’s unyielding spirit, has positioned Felene Vodka as a beacon of Denver-made excellence.

A Distinct Denver Essence

In the competitive spirits industry, Felene Vodka carves its niche with its commitment to producing top-tier sugarcane vodka. This dedication, complemented by state-of-the-art distillation techniques, signifies the brand’s unwavering focus on quality, a trait synonymous with Denver’s business ethos.

A Legacy in the Making

The Felene Vodka story is one of ambition, grit, and an unyielding drive to excel. As the brand continues its upward trajectory, it is poised to amplify Denver’s business pride on a monumental scale, serving as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs and industry veterans alike.

Felene Vodka, a beacon of Denver’s entrepreneurial brilliance, offers more than just an exquisite drink; it presents a narrative of aspiration, dedication, and undying city pride. As the brand continues to make waves nationally, it serves as a testament to what Denver’s business spirit can achieve, inspiring countless entrepreneurs to dream big and pursue their passion.