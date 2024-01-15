“Celebrity Liquor Brands Often Have as Much Authenticity as Lab-Grown Meat”

In the world of wine and spirits, the emergence of celebrity liquor brands has become a glittering, yet contentious trend. As an independent distiller, one can’t help but view this development with a mix of skepticism and dismay. While the allure of Hollywood glamour might captivate the consumer’s imagination, it’s worth delving deeper into what this trend really signifies for the industry and the aficionados of finely crafted spirits.

Celebrity liquor brands are fast becoming to craft distilleries what Olive Garden is to fine Italian cuisine.

A Sense of “Stolen Valor” in the Craft Distilling Industry

It’s no surprise that many celebrities are self-absorbed, self-aggrandizing and an entitled group. Similarly, they often have expectations of special treatment and simply cannot seem to grab enough money to fuel their entitled lives. But when this trend is supported on the backs of the artisans and craft practitioners, it becomes outright revolting exploitation. It’s a case that resembles “stolen valor” in the craft distilling industry. There are many reasons that celebrity liquor brands are objectionable. Aside from the obvious exploitation and appropriation of artisanal craftsmanship, it comes across as a pure money grab.

Take the case of Ryan Reynolds, when the tequila brand he endorsed was sold, his first thought was to post on his social media a note telling other celebs to essentially “f-off” because he was getting a mega payday. Reynolds was so disconnected from the actual business of the tequila-making process he misunderstood his payday and had to issue an embarrassing apology. Reynolds is the norm, and not the exception.

So, when we looked at this trend, we got the sense that like most thinks associated with Hollywood, it had a foul smell to it.

Firstly, the struggle of the independent distiller cannot be overstated. Independent distillers dedicate years, often decades, to perfecting their craft. Every bottle represents countless hours spent in developing unique yeast strains, meticulously mixing mashes, and laboriously scouring fermentation tanks. It’s a journey marked by an unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity. Yet, this painstaking labor often remains unseen, overshadowed by the dazzling allure of celebrity brands.

This is much like a non-celebrity creating a better-looking, more talented and sexier acting version of a celebrity using AI to get rich…I don’t see much difference. Try to disintermediate Hollywood and get ready for an epic temper tantrum

The celebrity liquor brand phenomenon raises crucial questions about product quality and the celebrity’s role in the production process. Let’s face it – it’s highly unlikely that these celebrities are spending endless hours in distilleries, overseeing the intricate processes of distilling and bottling. Their involvement often begins and ends with promotional appearances and a hefty paycheck. This superficial engagement stands in stark contrast to the deep, hands-on involvement of independent distillers. From that perspective it does come across as offensive to the true artisans.

This is unequivocally about celebrities beating their chest over which one can line their pockets the quickest by selling-off the brand to one of the commercial, multinational brand owners.

A celebrity brand is very rarely about making a better or innovative new product for consumers, it’s all about getting consumers to pay more for average products to help them get richer

What we see with celebrity liquor brands are usually slick web sites created by Madison Avenue advertising agencies and a schedule of on-the-road appearances. These brands often are rife with marketing slogans that use a smattering of buzz-words, woke social media trends and empty claims about “purity”, “sustainability”, and vague descriptions of the art of craft distilling. What you won’t see in many cases are endless photos and social media posts of these people toiling in their distilleries, that’s just a fact.

“Most celebrity liquor brands have all the authenticity of lab-grown meat.”

Price and Quality Are Often at Odds When it Comes to Celebrity-Endorsed Liquor Brands

For the consumer, this trend often translates to paying a premium for what is, in many cases, an average or even below-average product. That’s not to say a celebrity cannot be associated with a quality product. However, we have yet to find one who’s quality is commensurate with the “celebrity price premium.” The glamour associated with these celebrity brands often masks the true quality of the spirit inside the bottle. This practice can be seen as a form of “stolen valor” in the distilling industry, where the hard-earned reputation built by genuine distillers is co-opted by those who have little to no real involvement in the crafting process.

Moreover, these celebrity brands take up valuable shelf space and merchandising opportunities that could be better utilized by authentic, high-quality spirits. This not only impedes the visibility of genuine products but also misleads consumers who might otherwise have discovered a truly exceptional spirit crafted by a dedicated distiller.

This trend also reflects a broader issue of celebrity culture encroaching into realms where their involvement is more about personal gain than contributing meaningfully to the industry. It’s an extension of a culture that celebrates fame over substance, gloss over depth. For an industry built on the foundations of quality, tradition, and craftsmanship, the rise of celebrity-endorsed spirits feels like a commercial gimmick that undermines these core values.

While celebrity-endorsed spirits might shine under the media spotlight, they often do little to advance the art of distilling or measure-up to consumer expectations. They overshadow the genuine contributions of independent distillers and can mislead consumers into prioritizing style over substance. As we navigate this trend, it’s crucial for both industry insiders and consumers to recognize and support the real heroes of the spirits world – the independent distillers who pour their heart and soul into every bottle. Their dedication to craft and quality is the true essence of what makes a spirit not just good, but truly exceptional.