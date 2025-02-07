London, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London, England –

Renowned for personalised treatment plans and holistic therapies in London’s growing wellness industry, Phoebus Acupuncture unveils holistic solutions for couples with fertility issues.

A premier destination for individuals seeking holistic health solutions, Phoebus Acupuncture has a reputation for excellence that stems from its unique blend of extensive training and personalised treatment plans. The clinic is also renowned for offering fertility acupuncture Chelsea to restore balance and harmony within the body so that the woman can conceive naturally.

Widely acclaimed as one of the best acupuncture in London, the clinic’s approach to treating infertility is holistic, which means that it addresses the entire person, including the reproductive system. Acupuncture and traditional Chinese herbal medicine have a long history of enhancing fertility. Stretching as far back as the late Warring States period, this ancient approach to infertility treatment may also help improve reproductive health in many ways according to studies.

Founder Phoebus Tian embarked on his journey into acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the age of 13, under the mentorship of a family friend. His dedication led him to train with esteemed acupuncturists and TCM doctors across mainland China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. This diverse training inculcated in him a profound understanding of various acupuncture techniques, including traditional methods and modern dry needling. Tian’s impressive background ensures patients receive treatments that are time-honoured and innovative.

“Infertility is a difficult issue for many couples. At Phoebus Acupuncture, our focus extends beyond merely addressing symptoms—we identify and treat the root causes of health imbalances. Each patient undergoes a thorough assessment to determine a treatment plan tailored to their specific needs, ensuring that the treatment is highly effective and aligns with the individual’s overall well-being,” said Tian.

Beyond fertility, Phoebus Acupuncture offers treatments for various conditions, including digestive disorders, stress, pain management, musculoskeletal issues, migraines, and hay fever. The clinic also provides vegan herbal medicine, utilising plant-based remedies tailored to individual needs, ensuring maximum effectiveness and long-lasting benefits.

Conveniently located in the heart of London, the clinic is easily accessible, with Knightsbridge station on the Piccadilly Line just a 10-minute walk away. This prime location makes it a convenient choice for residents of Chelsea and the surrounding areas.

For more information, visit https://www.phoebustian.com/

The fertility rate in the UK has been declining for decades, with more couples struggling to conceive than ever before. Many people believe that the only option left is to turn to fertility treatments, which can be costly and time-consuming. Unsurprisingly, people are seeking alternative ways to get help.

Acupuncture has been shown in studies to help improve fertility rates among those who practice it regularly. When used correctly, acupuncture is an effective way to treat infertility, stimulating blood flow to the reproductive organs and increasing endorphins to regulate the reproductive system.

In recent years, fertility acupuncture has garnered significant attention as a complementary approach to reproductive health. A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials provided moderate evidence supporting the benefits of acupuncture for infertile women, suggesting its potential role in aiding conception.

Another pilot pragmatic randomised controlled trial indicated that acupuncture interventions could significantly increase fertility awareness and quality of life measures related to well-being. Participants reported enhanced ability to engage in desired activities and a reduction in the time to conception. These findings contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the integration of acupuncture into fertility treatment plans.

Phoebus Acupuncture combines extensive training, personalised treatment plans, and continuous R&D with a network of established international institutions, making it one of the leading acupuncture clinics in London. As fertility acupuncture continues to gain popularity, the clinic remains at the forefront, offering evidence-based, holistic treatments to support individuals on their journey to optimal health.

Located in Chelsea, London, Phoebus Acupuncture offers expert acupuncture services focusing on fertility and holistic health. The clinic blends traditional Chinese medicine with modern acupuncture techniques, providing patients with personalised treatment plans tailored to their unique health needs. In fertility acupuncture, Phoebus Acupuncture uses evidence-based practices to enhance reproductive health. Committed to comprehensive well-being, the clinic also addresses various health issues, including stress, pain management, and digestive disorders.

