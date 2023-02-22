The native tokens of shared storage protocols have soared over the past week, with an analyst attributing the surge to the platforms’ increased …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Filecoin, Storj Tokens Outperform Bitcoin Amid Increased Use of Decentralized Storage Protocols - February 21, 2023
- Divvying the Bitcoin: Courts Grapple With Cryptocurrency’s Fluctuating Value, Costs - February 21, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: Bitcoin dips with Wall Street; Ankr surges on Microsoft partnership - February 21, 2023