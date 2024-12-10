Financial calendar 2025 for
ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 66 – 2024
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
10 December 2024
Financial calendar for 2025
The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2025:
Quiet period before Q4 23 December 2024 – 6 February 2025
Annual Report for 2024 6 February 2025
Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting 18 February 2025
Annual General Meeting 2 April 2025
Dividends for 2024 at the disposal of shareholders 7 April 2025
Quiet period before Q1 4 April – 19 May 2025
Report on the first quarter of 2025 19 May 2025
Quiet period before Q2 6 July – 20 August 2025
Report on the first half-year of 2025 20 August 2025
Quiet period before Q3 12 October – 26 November 2025
Report on the first nine months of 2025 26 November 2025
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
