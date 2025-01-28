Performance Highlights

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $919 thousand or $0.09 per share, recorded in the prior linked quarter and $1.3 million or $0.12 per share, in the comparable 2023 quarter. Cash Net Income: Cash net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.2 million or $0.21 per share, compared to $1.9 million or $0.18 per share, recorded in the prior quarter and $1.5 million or $0.14 per share, in the comparable 2023 quarter

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $2.2 million, or $0.21 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which represents an increase of $325 thousand, or 17.2%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $766 thousand, or 52.8%, from the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2023.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with net income of $919 thousand, or $0.09, from the prior linked quarter basis and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board noted, “In the fourth quarter of 2024, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating strong earnings, primarily due to gains on non-conforming residential loan sales. In addition, we increased our book value from $7.88 per share at December 31, 2023, to $8.20 at December 31, 2024. Due to strong earnings and capital, I am pleased to report that in December 2024 we have once again declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share to our shareholders, up from $0.10 per share in the prior year period. We are cautiously optimistic about the credit quality of our loan portfolio, as it relates to the commercial loan sector, specifically to office space and multi-family lending, however, our exposure to this type of lending is limited. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income and asset quality during the current market conditions.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, additional overnight rate cuts from the Federal Reserve enabled the Bank to expand its net interest income and margin. The cost of funds declined by 21 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2024 and we expect additional decreases in our deposit costs going forward. The pace of future deposit cost reductions will be dependent upon additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve as well as competitor deposit pricing and their increased liquidity needs. We expect overall profitability to improve in the calendar year 2025 due to net interest margin expansion, growth in our loan portfolio, and increased loan sale income, however, we are very aware of potential credit quality deterioration, particularly in commercial and industrial loans that are present within our industry. Management will continue to effectively manage non-interest expenses to improve profitability and provide for any potential credit quality issues.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2024, were $964.9 million compared to $963.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The slight increase in total assets was primarily driven by the Bank’s loan originations offset by non-conforming loan sales of $213.6 million during 2024. Total assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $23.0 million to $964.9 million as the Bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell a portion of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. The bank sold a quarterly record of $84.4 million of non-conforming loans during the quarter. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $145.3 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.02%.

Total deposits were $829.0 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.7 million, or 1.6%. from December 31, 2023. The Bank has been successful in growing non-interest-bearing deposits from our retail branches and through non-conforming loan originations. Year over year non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $23.6 million or 22.5% to $128.8 million as of December 31, 2024, representing 15.5% of the total deposit base. With the growth of the deposit base, total borrowings as of December 31, 2024, decreased by $15.0 million or 33.3% to $30.0 million when compared to December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 3.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 21 basis points from 3.72% from the prior linked quarter. Three Overnight rate cuts by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 bps contributed to the reduction in the cost of funds. Management continues to be pro-active in securing lower rate certificates of deposit in the current interest rate environment to better position the interest-rate-risk profile of the Bank in anticipation of further interest rate reductions in 2025. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings as interest rates continue to decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the future.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $17.7 million, or 2.1%, with the growth concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $274.2 million. At December 31, 2024, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $464.6 million, with an average loan balance of $553 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 62.8%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank earned $6.4 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remained strong. At December 31, 2024, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $11.6 million or 1.39% of total loans and 1.21% of total assets. The total allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, was $8.8 million, or 1.05% of total loans held for investment.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $964.9 million at December 31, 2024, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

First Central Savings Bank Statements of Condition – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,156 $ 40,701 $ 50,955 Certificates of deposit 2,000 2,000 2,000 Investments available-for-sale 29,802 31,679 43,057 Investments held-to-maturity 1,000 1,000 1,000 Loans held-for-sale 14,892 83,613 8,126 Loans receivable 838,183 799,076 827,278 Less: allowance for credit losses (8,787 ) (8,895 ) (8,347 ) Loans, net 829,396 790,181 818,931 Other assets 38,684 38,745 39,466 Total assets $ 964,930 $ 987,919 $ 963,535 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Deposits $ 829,003 $ 851,646 $ 816,285 FHLB advances and other borrowings 30,000 30,000 45,000 Other liabilities 18,568 18,421 18,318 Total liabilities 877,571 900,067 879,603 Total stockholders’ equity 87,359 87,852 83,932 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 964,930 $ 987,919 $ 963,535

First Central Savings Bank Statements of Income – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12 Months 12 Months Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Ended Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Total Interest income $ 14,599 $ 13,767 $ 58,610 $ 53,465 Total interest expense 7,673 6,991 31,605 23,466 Net interest income 6,926 6,776 27,005 29,999 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 1 (11 ) 1,258 539 Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses 6,925 6,787 25,747 29,460 Net gain on loans sold 2,649 1,023 6,449 3,738 Net gains on sale of securities – 109 142 109 Other non-interest income 247 270 1,034 1,253 Total non-interest income 2,896 1,402 7,625 5,100 Compensation and benefits 4,355 3,882 15,361 14,108 Occupancy and equipment 912 894 3,672 3,811 Data processing 454 416 1,798 1,658 Federal insurance premium 161 139 666 672 Professional fees 291 301 1,348 1,711 Other 1,116 986 3,867 3,618 Total non-interest expense 7,289 6,618 26,712 25,578 Income before income taxes 2,532 1,571 6,660 8,982 Income tax expense 524 318 1,349 1,847 Net income $ 2,008 $ 1,253 $ 5,311 $ 7,135 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ 0.67 Supplementary information: Net income $ 2,008 $ 1,253 $ 5,311 $ 7,135 Add back non-cash items Provision (recovery) for credit losses 1 (11 ) 1,258 539 Depreciation expense 261 258 1,031 1,027 Tax on add back of non-cash items (54 ) (50 ) (464 ) (322 ) Cash net income $ 2,216 $ 1,450 $ 7,136 $ 8,379 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.21 $ 0.14 $ 0.67 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.21 $ 0.14 $ 0.67 $ 0.79

First Central Savings Bank Statements of Income – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 Total Interest income $ 14,599 $ 14,972 $ 14,854 $ 14,185 Total interest expense 7,673 8,210 8,064 7,658 Net interest income 6,926 6,762 6,790 6,527 Provision for credit losses 1 950 117 190 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,925 5,812 6,673 6,337 Net gain on loans sold 2,649 1,536 843 1,421 Net gains on sale of securities – 142 – – Other non-interest income 247 210 337 240 Total non-interest income 2,896 1,888 1,180 1,661 Compensation and benefits 4,355 3,663 3,596 3,747 Occupancy and equipment 912 936 918 906 Data processing 454 448 452 444 Federal insurance premium 161 174 166 165 Professional fees 291 360 368 329 Other 1,116 975 907 869 Total non-interest expense 7,289 6,556 6,407 6,460 Income before income taxes 2,532 1,144 1,446 1,538 Income tax expense 524 225 290 310 Net income $ 2,008 $ 919 $ 1,156 $ 1,228 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 Supplementary information: Net income $ 2,008 $ 919 $ 1,156 $ 1,228 Add back non-cash items Provision for credit losses 1 950 117 190 Depreciation expense 261 260 257 253 Tax on add back of non-cash items (54 ) (238 ) (75 ) (89 ) Cash net income $ 2,216 $ 1,891 $ 1,455 $ 1,582 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.15

First Central Savings Bank Selected Financial Data – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 8,787 $ 8,895 $ 8,721 $ 8,347 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 1.05 % 1.11 % 1.04 % 1.01 % Non-performing loans $ 11,649 $ 4,850 $ 4,907 $ 4,385 Net (recovery) charge-off dollars (41 ) 776 (66 ) (129 ) Non-performing loans/total loans (1) 1.39 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.53 % Non-performing loans/total assets 1.21 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 75.43 % 183.40 % 177.73 % 190.35 % Capital: (dollars in thousands) Tier 1 capital $ 91,913 $ 91,502 $ 90,583 $ 88,236 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.36 % 9.26 % 9.16 % 9.23 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.42 % 13.20 % 13.35 % 13.19 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.42 % 13.20 % 13.35 % 13.19 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.67 % 14.45 % 14.60 % 14.44 % Equity data Common shares outstanding 10,648,345 10,648,345 10,648,345 10,648,345 Stockholders’ equity $ 87,359 $ 87,852 $ 86,122 $ 83,932 Book value per common share 8.20 8.25 8.09 7.88 Tangible common equity 87,359 87,852 86,122 83,932 Tangible book value per common share 8.20 8.25 8.09 7.88 (1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale

First Central Savings Bank Selected Financial Data – (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 Other: (in thousands) Average interest-earning assets $ 956,169 $ 961,624 $ 961,503 $ 928,162 Average interest-bearing liabilities 736,731 759,152 765,606 740,574 Average deposits and borrowings 868,871 877,100 879,082 846,091 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.37 % (3) 0.47 % 0.52 % Return on average equity 9.08 % 4.22 % (3) 5.48 % 6.07 % Yield on average interest earning assets 6.07 % 6.19 % 6.21 % 5.88 % Cost of average interest bearing liabilities 4.14 % 4.30 % 4.24 % 3.75 % Cost of funds 3.51 % 3.72 % 3.69 % 3.28 % Net interest rate spread (1) 1.93 % 1.89 % 1.98 % 2.14 % Net interest margin (2) 2.88 % 2.80 % 2.84 % 2.90 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.91 % 2.65 % 2.62 % 2.78 % Efficiency ratio 72.69 % 77.05 % 80.40 % 82.46 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the

average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets (3) ROA and ROE excluding a $776 thousand charge-off of a C&I loan as of September 30, 2024 would have been 0.61% and 6.95%

