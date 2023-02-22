While gold has historically been used as an inflation hedge, the inflationary period over the last 12 months has run contrary to history. More recen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Pan African Resources share price is extremely oversold - February 22, 2023
- Five Of The Best Gold Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Seeking Clarity from Fed Meeting Minutes - February 22, 2023