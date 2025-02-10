TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”) has announced the issuance of 100,000 new Performance Stock Units (PSU’s) to certain officers of the Company under its omnibus long term incentive plan. The PSU’s will vest upon the attainment of certain performance criteria including certain levels of share price and certain levels of free cash flow.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎ alex@flowcap.com

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,

‎Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Flow or the industry to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof. Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.