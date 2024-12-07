VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), is an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation. As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, Fobi is issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure on the information previously included in the Company’s management information circulars (“Circular”) concerning CEO Rob Anson’s total percentage of ownership regarding direct and indirect holdings in the Company (“Shareholdings”).

The Shareholdings are calculated based on the issued and outstanding of the Company at the record date reported in each respective Circular.

Total % of Issued and Outstanding Reported in Circular Actual Holdings July 8, 2020 31.22% 38.70% Nov 3, 2021 20.64% 25.17% Oct 31, 2022 21.39% 24.27% Oct 30, 2023 20.23% 19.70% Feb 21, 2024 19.27% 19.28% May 2, 2024 15.46% 15.51%

The Company states that all represented Shareholdings for Mr. Anson are accurate and that filings for insiders and officers of the Company are current on www.sedi.ca.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe and is the largest data aggregator in Canada’s hospitality & tourism industry.

