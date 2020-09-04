The Treasury yields are seen in corrective, sideways price action. It looks like a triangle that is a continuation pattern, so more weakness here means higher prices on the 10 year US notes, so at the same time, there might be new support coming on metals. 1800 is a nice level for XAUUSD while XAGUSD […] The post 10 year US Yields- More Weakness? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story