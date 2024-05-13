The latest 3-Month Bill Auction results in the United States have shown a steady rate of 5.250%. This figure remains unchanged from the previous indicator, indicating stability in short-term borrowing costs for the government. The data was last updated on May 13, 2024, reflecting the current market conditions. Investors closely monitor these auctions as they provide insights into the government’s borrowing costs and overall market sentiment. With the 3-month bill rate holding firm, it suggests a level of confidence in the economy’s performance in the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com