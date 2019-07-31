The Federal Reserve has cut its interest rates for the first time in a decade as expected. The Fed also signaled it is unlikely to reduced rates anytime soon. The USD has been advancing ahead of the release and the move may further extend. The Fed finally did it – cutting rates for the first […] The post 3 reasons why the USD can continue higher after the hawkish Fed cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.
