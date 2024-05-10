Japan’s 30-Year Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) auction yields have been closely watched as the latest data shows a significant increase. The previous indicator had halted at 1.808%, but the most recent figure has surged to 1.992%. The data was updated on 10th May 2024, reflecting the current market sentiment towards the long-term Japanese bonds. This rise in yields could indicate a shift in investor confidence or expectations for inflation and interest rates in Japan’s economy. Analysts and investors will be monitoring future auctions and economic indicators to gauge the impact of these changing bond yields on the broader financial market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com