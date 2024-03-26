On Tuesday, the 3M Company announced its investment in Evoloh, a cleantech firm that aims to augment the production of electrolyzers to improve the accessibility and efficiency of green hydrogen.This investment by 3M is a testament to its commitment to climate technology solutions based on material science. It also strengthens the growth of the hydrogen economy and progresses the transition towards clean energy.Evoloh’s method of fabricating electrolyzers involves the use of readily available materials such as steel, plastic, and aluminum for core components. This approach produces cost-efficient electrolyzer modules, minimizing expenditure for users and generating green hydrogen, a sustainable fuel source or chemical reactant.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com