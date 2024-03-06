Abbott Laboratories, a medical device company, announced on Wednesday the results of a real-world data study. The data indicated that the amalgamation of GLP-1 medication and FreeStyle Libre technology had a considerably greater impact on improving HbA1c levels in patients with Type 2 Diabetes.HbA1c is an indicator of a person’s average blood glucose level over a three-month period.The report from this study, which was presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes, revealed that the joint use of GLP-1 and FreeStyle Libre technology significantly decreased HbA1c levels to -2.4 percent, as opposed to -1.7 percent when GLP-1 was used by itself.Currently, shares of Abbott Laboratories are on the rise, with a growth of 0.63 percent, amounting to $119.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com